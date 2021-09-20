Chase of wrong-way driver near Chester County school ends in crash into home, discovery of gun

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators say a chase involving a wrong-way driver near a high school ended in a crash into a home and a gun being found in the vehicle.

According to Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Monday when the vehicle was seen going the wrong way on Chester High School property. When a school resource officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver fled and a chase ensued until the driver crashed into a nearby home at Pinckney Road and JA Cochran Bypass.

The driver was found to have an AR-15 rifle in the vehicle and was arrested. There is no indication that the suspect planned to use the firearm on the school’s campus.

No major injuries were reported. The investigation is currently ongoing.