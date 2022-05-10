UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 25-year-old Charlotte woman is facing drug and child abuse charges after deputies said they found MDMA that resembled candy during a traffic stop last week, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said narcotics investigators pulled over Valerie Mason of Charlotte late last week. Her infant child was also in the vehicle, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said investigators searched Mason’s vehicle and seized a “trafficking quantity of MDMA.” She was arrested.

“The narcotics seized during this traffic stop were produced in such a way that they resemble candy which may attract the attention of an innocent child, said Lt. Baker with the UCSO. “I encourage parents to be extra vigilant when checking their children’s candy to prevent a tragic overdose”

Investigators stayed on the scene with the infant until a family member picked up the child.

Mason was charged with two counts of Felony Trafficking in MDMA, one count of Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place CS and one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Authorities said she was also charged with one count of child abuse for trafficking illegal narcotics while transporting her minor child.

Mason was issued a $100,000 secured bond.