Charlotte woman accused of staging crash, charged with fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 31-year-old Charlotte woman accused of staging a car crash in 2018 has been charged with insurance fraud, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

Special agents said Wittney Parks told Repwest Insurance Company that her crash on September 18, 2018, was an accident when it was actually a staged collision, officials say.

Parks was charged with felony insurance fraud.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said insurance fraud costs customers $120 billion a year in increased premiums.

“The Department of Insurance has reinforced its criminal investigations procedures and personnel in an effort to make more arrests to keep fraud from driving up insurance costs,” Causey said.

Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.