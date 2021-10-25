Charlotte tax preparer sentenced for burning, destroying client tax records

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte businesswoman was sentenced for burning and destroying client files in an attempt to cover up fraudulent tax records, attorneys for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday.

Charlotte resident Andrivia Wells, 54, was sentenced to more than five years in prison for tax fraud.

From at least 2011 through 2019, Wells owned and operated Rush Tax Service, which had multiple locations around the Charlotte metro, according to court documents.

During that window, Wells falsely claimed more than $3 million in refunds and received more than $1 million in fees from clients, unbeknownst to the clients. Documents also showed Wells filed false claims in order to inflate refunds from the IRS. Wells also underreported her own income taxes.

When she was notified of the investigation, she intentionally set a fire, burning and destroying records. She was arrested in 2019.