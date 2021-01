(photo by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officers seized three guns, $12,000 in cash and more than 12 pounds of illegal narcotics, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the seizures occurred during three recent traffic stops.

Anyone with information about illegal drugs or firearms is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.