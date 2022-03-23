CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Criminals are using retail theft as a means to earn a living around the Queen City, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Wednesday.

CMPD’s Organized Retail Theft Task Force and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office spoke on Wednesday and warned those who think robbery and theft are a way of life that they ultimately will be caught.

“People don’t care,” CMPD Detective Anthony Finocchio said of the individuals who are committing these crimes. “They’ve been arrested 150 times.”

CMPD is frustrated that the individuals who are committing these crimes have a criminal history, yet they somehow keep arresting the same people. “How it’s possible that they continue to do this and victimize the innocent,” Finnochio stated.

The retail theft investigation began in January 2022. Home Depot retail theft investigators identified a suspect, Steven Vanderburg, who would steal expensive tools from Home Depot stores throughout Mecklenburg County and Cabarrus County.

An investigation revealed Vanderburg had stolen approximately $250,000 – $300,000 of new power tools from Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement stores.

During this investigation, it was revealed that Vanderburg would sell these stolen new tools to individuals at a discounted rate. These individuals would then list the items for sale on social media sites, priced well below the actual retail price, CMPD said.

Through numerous undercover operations, detectives discovered the suspects’ identities, the vehicles used in their criminal transactions, and the locations where the stolen merchandise was kept.

On March 8, arrest warrants were signed for the arrests of Vandenburg and his girlfriend, Cheri Taylor.

CMPD said upon execution of these search warrants, six people were arrested, approximately $82,000 was seized, approximately $50,000 worth of new tools were recovered, and three vehicles were seized.

Four of the arrested suspects were held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center. One suspect was arrested and processed in Gaston County. One suspect was arrested and processed in Greenville County, SC.

Below is information on each suspect and their charges:

Steven Vanderburg, charged with 2 counts Organized Retail Theft > $20,000, Continuing a Criminal Enterprise, 12 counts Obtaining Property by False Pretense, and Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods

Cheri Danielle Taylor, charged with 2 counts of Organized Retail Theft > $20,000.00.

Emilio Reyes Sanchez, charged with one count of Organized Retail Theft > $1500

Cesar Calixto-Navarro, charged with one count of Organized Retail Theft > $1500

Dhruv Desai, charged with one count of Organized Retail Theft >$1500

Amy McMahan, charged with one count of Organized Retail Theft > $1500