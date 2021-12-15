Charlotte Police: Not much evidence to go on in violent assault-kidnapping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are searching for a violent attacker caught on camera beating someone outside in the middle of an east Charlotte neighborhood.

CMPD said a neighbor in the Winterfield neighborhood in east Charlotte called them Wednesday morning after discovering the horrifying video on their doorbell camera.

CMPD says the attacker appears to be a man and the victim a woman.

The woman seems to be going to the door for help, when the man grabs her, throws her on the ground and starts beating her.

This all happened on Driftwood Drive near Central Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

CMPD says the woman was dragged, kidnapped, and thrown into a small silver hatchback that may be a Honda Fit.

Police are trying to identify the attacker and the victim. The attacker seems to be calling out to the victim saying ‘get in the car,’ ‘you better call for help,’ and ‘you’re always running.’

“If any of you think of a family member or someone you love in that situation to be brutally attacked and kidnapped, any of us would have a dire concern about that person and their safety,” said Capt. Joel McNelly.

Police believe based on what that attacker is saying to the victim that the two knew one another. If you know either of the people in that video, please call 911.