Charlotte Police: CSI still examining ‘fired evidence’ in deadly shooting of 3-year-old; additional suspects sought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they continue to examine gunfire evidence from the 150 rounds of gunfire that tragically took the life of a 3-year-old boy earlier this month.

During their weekly update on city trends and current events, Forensics Director Matthew Mathis said, despite three arrests including two for murder, the evidence continues to be examined.

CMPD initially said six suspects were being sought. “Clearly if you look at that (Ring) video, we continue to look for more suspects involved,” Mathis said. Jacob Lanier and Kaleb Lawrence, both 21, have been charged with the murder of 2-year-old Asiah Figuera. 21-year-old Qua’Tonio Stephens is charged as an accessory.

CMPD doubled down on Wednesday regarding the tragic shooting and its connection to area high schools. Students from Hopewell, Chambers, and North Meck high schools were potentially all in some way connected to the shooting, CMPD originally said.

Following the shooting Mayor Vi Lyles and CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston both addressed the issue calling for those involved to turn themselves in, and for parents to talk to their children to see if they knew anything.

The shooting occurred Tuesday, September 7, around midnight. This remains an active investigation.

Separately, CMPD said on Wednesday that so far this school year five guns have been found at West Charlotte High School.

The CSI department consists of 28 lab technicians and six supervisors, most of who have master’s degrees. So far this year the lab has processed 10,000 items from 2,600 cases.