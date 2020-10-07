Charlotte Police Chief Jennings update on 2020 crime stats

Charlotte Police Chief Johnny Jennings is set to discuss the city’s crime statistics in 2020.

So far the city has seen 93 homicides and is on pace to shatter last year’s total of 108.

The topic will be at the center of Wednesday’s 10:30 weekly news conference focused on current events.

This would be just the fourth time that the city of Charlotte has seen over 100 homicides in a year since at least 1984 and the first time the Queen City has had back-to-back years of 100-plus since records started being kept, according to CMPD.

