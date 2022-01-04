Charlotte pair charged with felony insurance fraud after falsely claiming injury from May collision, NCDOI says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people from Charlotte, who are friends, have both been charged with felony insurance fraud after falsely claiming injury from a May 2021 crash, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division.

Timira Chiquita Glaspy, 31, and Dandre Lamar Morrison, 33, have both been charged with insurance fraud, a felony, and misdemeanor making false statements on applications for insurance.

Special agents accuse Morrison and Glaspy of telling insurance claim investigators with Integon Indemnity Corp. that Glaspy was injured in a collision while driving her vehicle on May 22, 2021.

According to the criminal summonses, Glaspy was not in her vehicle at the time and couldn’t be injured as a result of this crash. Agents served both Glaspy and Morrison with criminal summonses on Dec. 16, 2021.

If you suspect insurance fraud, please report it. You may report fraud anonymously by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.