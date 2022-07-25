CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man police accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old in northeast Charlotte was arrested after a pursuit in York County Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said investigators identified Angel Manuel Basurto-Mendoza,18, as the person suspected of killing 17-year-old Vladimir Antonio Garcia on July 7.

Police said CMPD officers responded to a welfare call in the 3900 block of Sofley Road, not far from West Sugar Creek Road.

When they arrived, officers discovered Garcia with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Basurto-Mendoza was taken into custody around 9 a.m. on July 25 after a chase by York County deputies.

He will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County and charged with murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspire to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. The investigation remains active and ongoing, CMPD said. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.