Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say crime down 4% across Queen City so far this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Wednesday that crime is down across the Queen City, even with the concern of recent violent crimes involving young people.

Officials said there was a four percent drop in overall crime so far in 2021 compared to the first three quarters of 2020.

Homicides, robberies, burglaries and arson were all down by double-digit percentages, CMPD statistics showed. Sexual assaults were up 17 percent.

(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Police officials said there was a significant drop in home break-ins compared to this time last year. Statistics showed 300 fewer families had their homes broken into so far, a number police said they thought would be higher with more people turning to work and school in 2021.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said it is difficult to say what causes crime to go up and down, but said the department has put in hard work.

“I would hope some of that is paying dividends,” Jennings said. “Particularly our crime gun suppression team when they’re being intentional about the individuals they’re getting off the streets so they don’t prey on our community.”

Police warned that one alarming trend is on the rise – the number of guns stolen from cars. Stolen guns from vehicles jumped 52 percent compared to this time in 2020, statistics said. Officers have seized 2,260 guns as evidence through the first three quarters of the year.