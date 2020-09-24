Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police release video from two officer-involved shootings, one resisting arrest case

*The FOX 46 Digital Team is currently working to upload videos from CMPD*

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released body-worn camera videos from three cases Thursday, including two officer-involved shooting deaths of suspects.

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING – MICHAEL DANIEL KELLY

The first officer-involved shooting CMPD released video from involved the death of Michael Daniel Kelly, who was identified as an armed robbery suspect on January 16, 2019.

CMPD Officer and K-9 handler Timothy Kiefer located Kelley on foot in the 1500 block of West Boulevard. Police said Kelley fit the description of a suspect wanted in two armed robberies that happened earlier in the day.

According to police, Officer Kiefer attempted to make contact with Kelley in the parking lot of 1520 West Boulevard. Kiefer got out of his vehicle and immediately began to give ‘loud, repeated, verbal commands’ to Kelley. Kelley reportedly began to walk quickly toward Officer Kiefer, rapidly closing the distance.

According to CMPD, Kiefer opened the rear door of his marked police vehicle and his K-9 exited the vehicle. Officer Kiefer gave commands to his K-9 to engage Kelley. The suspect began to sprint toward Officer Kiefer. Kiefer said he continued to give ‘loud, repeated, verbal commands’ to Kelley; however, he ignored the commands and continued to rapidly advance toward the officer.

CMPD said Officer Kiefer fired his service weapon, striking Kelley. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators said they recovered a knife at the scene.

Officer Kiefer was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident.

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING – DELANO WILLIAMS

The second officer-involved shooting video involved the death of Delano Williams.

Officers said Williams was shot and killed by police after he shot his sister-in-law in the leg and was threatening others inside a north Charlotte home.

The incident began at 8:08 p.m. on August 1 at a house located in the 3100 block of Ernest Russell Court. As officers got to the scene they determined that the suspect involved had already fled the home. Then hours later around 12:12 a.m. on August 2, 911 received a call from a female at the same residence.

The female told police that her father was armed with a gun. As the 911 operator was speaking with the female, the operator heard gunshots in the background. During the 911 call, the female said that her mother and aunt were still inside the home with her dad, and that her dad was pointing a gun at her aunt.

CMPD officers rushed to the home, and as they got there they heard gunshots coming from inside. A woman started to walk outside the home after being shot in the leg. She told police that her “brother-in-law had shot her.” She also told police that, “Her sister was still inside the home with him and she believed he was going to kill her.”

Officers were able to encounter the suspect at the rear of the home and perceived an imminent, lethal threat and fired at the suspect, CMPD said. He was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, they said.

“As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident,” CMPD said Friday.

Per department protocol, Officer John Juhasz, the officer involved, was placed on paid administrative leave.

ARREST – ANTHONY CALDWELL

A third case that CMPD released video from involved the arrest of 37-year-old Anthony Caldwell in December, 2019.

CMPD said officers attempted to pull over Caldwell around 8 p.m. on December 5 on Billy Graham Parkway for driving with a fictitious license plate.

Officers said Caldwell originally failed to stop but pulled over at a parking lot of Extended Stay Hotel on Yorkmont Avenue. He resisted officer’s commands to roll down his tinted windows and unlock the door.

The CMPD officer used his baton to break the window and used a “physical response” due to Caldwell resistance to get out of the car.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with failure to heed blue lights and siren, resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without liability insurance and displaying a fictitious registration number plate.

After he was released from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell went to the hospital complaining of pain in his arm. Doctors diagnosed him with a fractured elbow.

Caldwell then filed a complaint against the officer that arrested him.

CMPD said it conducted an internal investigation. An Independent Chain of Command Review Board determined that the “soft-empty hand control” techniques the officer used were consistent with department training and policy.

CMPD supervisors said they did find two other officers had violated department policy.

One accidently closed a vehicle’s door on Caldwell’s foot and failed to report it. That officer was suspended for 24 hours without pay.

Supervisors also found that a sergeant on the scene violated CMPD’s Rules of Conduct for not speaking with Caldwell when he asked to speak with a supervisor. The sergeant received a written reprimand.