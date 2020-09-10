Charlotte mayor calls for gun safety after shooting death of 5-year-old girl

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called for gun owners to lock up their weapons after a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed by a teenage boy in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night.

“As a mother and a grandmother, nothing affects me more deeply than the death of a child,” she said in a Twitter post. “I am calling on our community to learn from last night’s tragedy. If you are a gun owner, please lock up your firearms.”

We have seen too many instances of children losing their lives. It’s a simple precaution so we don’t have to see another child die. https://t.co/oFZD07unTw — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) September 10, 2020

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 5-year-old Amani Barringer was found shot in the neck at a home on Elgywood Lane Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in her death.

CMPD said no adults were inside the home at the time of the incident.

