CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man with multiple prior violent convictions was sentenced to over seven years in prison Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said 55-year-old Timothy Lamont Johnson had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in June 2020.

According to court documents, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting at an apartment complex on January 10, 2020.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators said they determined Johnson had shot the man before fleeing the scene. Officers found his vehicle the next day and he was arrested.

Officers found a loaded gun under the driver’s seat of Johnson’s car, court records showed. A forensic analysis of the weapons determined it was the gun that fired the bullet casings recovered at the shooting scene.

Police also said the gun was stolen.

Johnson, who had previously been convicted of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Serious Injury, Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Property, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, pleaded guilty to his firearm charge on June 26, 2020.

Johnson was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his sentence is complete, prosecutors said.