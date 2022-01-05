Charlotte man shot after breaking into Union County home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have arrested a man for breaking into a home he was not legally allowed to return to, threatening the homeowner, and taking off after being shot in the leg.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the 6600 block of Bluebird Hill Lane in Weddington to investigate a break-in. The homeowner told investigators that the suspect, a known family member, broke into their home and threatened violence.

The homeowner reportedly took a shotgun and fired one round at the suspect, striking him in the leg. The suspect, later identified as Tony Sanders II of Charlotte, fled the scene and was eventually located by investigators just over the Mecklenburg County line on Providence Road.

In September 2021, Sanders was formally notified by UCSO deputies that he was not allowed to return to the Bluebird Hill Lane home. Sanders was arrested on at least two other occasions since 2019 for breaking into the home.

Sanders was treated at the hospital for his wound and was discharged. He was subsequently arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant and one count of second-degree trespass.

The victims/homeowners in the case were not injured. The investigation is ongoing.