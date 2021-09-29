Charlotte man sentenced to 6 1/2 years for carjacking woman at gunpoint in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-old-old Charlotte man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for an armed carjacking in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood in 2020, according to federal prosecutors.

Ricky Bush is one of two men accused of robbing a woman as she was getting out of her vehicle on January 13, 2020, police said.

Court documents said Bush and his co-defendant, Jontez Xavier McLeod, approached a woman as she was exiting her vehicle at a Charlotte apartment complex. Documents showed Bush pointed a firearm at the woman and the two men pulled her from the vehicle.

Bush and McLeod allegedly got into her car and fled the scene, leaving the woman in the parking lot.

Court documents said CMPD officers spotted the vehicle with McLeod behind the wheel and Bush in the passenger seat. When officers attempted to stop them, the two sped off in an attempt to evade the police.

McLeod finally stopped and both were arrested.

Investigators said they found several recorded videos from Bush’s cell phone taken shortly before and after the carjacking. Bush was holding the same firearm in one of the videos.

Ricky Bush pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a weapon during and in relation to a crime of violence on November 12, 2020. He was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison and will serve another three years under court supervision after his term.

Bush was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

McLeod has also pleaded guilty for his role in the carjacking. He will be sentenced at a later date, officials said.