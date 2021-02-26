Charlotte man sentenced for trafficking cocaine, illegal firearm possession

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 39-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday on drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to U.S. District Attorney Andrew Murray.

Court documents said Aleef Jamar Nicks, of Charlotte, was the passenger in a car pulled over by a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy on April 29, 2020. Nicks’ pregnant girlfriend was the driver.

According to documents, Nicks removed several ounces of cocaine during the traffic stop and gave it to his girlfriend. Law enforcement found the drugs on her.

Deputies searched Nicks’ backpack and found a loaded firearm and several thousand dollars. They also found photographs of narcotics, large stacks of cash and firearms on his phone.

Nicks pleaded guilty in November to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison and three years of court supervision after his release.