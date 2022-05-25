MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man driving a stolen box truck was arrested Tuesday after striking a deputy’s vehicle during a pursuit through Union County, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 61-year-old Charles Thompson fled from Monroe Police officers in a stolen box truck when they attempted to pull him over.

Thompson was chased through Monroe before traveling outside of the city through the Wesley Chapel and Weddington areas where UCSO deputies joined the pursuit.

Authorities said he briefly entered Mecklenburg County before turning back into Union County.

Thompson got onto the Monroe Expressway during the pursuit and deputies attempted to use a “forced vehicle stop technique.”

As deputies moved into position to execute the maneuver, Thompson used the truck to strike a patrol car which caused his vehicle to crash into the median, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured during the pursuit.

Charges against Thompson were still pending as the investigation continues. Authorities said his exact charges would be released at a later time.