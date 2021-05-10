Charlotte man found with nearly 1,000 fraudulent credit card accounts, arrested for identity theft in West Virginia

OAK HILL, W.Va (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 31-year-old Charlotte man was arrested for identity theft in West Virginia Friday after police say he handed them a fake ID, according to the Oak Hill Police Department.

The criminal complaint said officers pulled over a car in Oak Hill, WV on May 7 for an illegal window tint and failure to maintain lanes.

Officers searched the vehicle after a K-9 detected marijuana. The officer also said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana in the car.

According to the report, the passenger in the car gave officers a Virginia ID card with the name of Scott Debb. When police ran the driver’s license, it returned a different person.

Police asked the man again who he was, to which he reportedly said, “Whatever my ID says man.”

The woman driving the car identified him as her husband, Darrel Michael Burgis of Charlotte. Police found that Burgis had two warrants for credit card fraud-related crimes.

Officers continued to search the vehicle where they allegedly found a small amount of marijuana, several suspicious credit cards, a gun and a credit card encoder.

Police seized nearly 1,000 fraudulently obtained credit card accounts and 18 suspicious credit cards.

Officials said Burgis attempted to steal the identity of Scott Debb in an attempt to avoid arrest. Authorities also said he possessed and trafficked more than 10 counterfeit credit cards with the intent to defraud.

He was arrested on one felony count of identity theft.