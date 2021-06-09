Charlotte man found guilty of being ‘money mule’ in $2 million email compromise scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 40-year-old Charlotte man was convicted of 27 counts of money laundering and other charges for his involvement in a Business Email Compromise scheme, federal officials announced Wednesday.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Chukwudi Michael Okwara, who goes by the names “Collins Bird” and “Larry Eugene Coleman,” used fake documents to open multiple money mule bank accounts used to move fraudulently obtained funds.

Okwara used the accounts to receive and launder money from scams targeting businesses by compromising, or “spoofing,” their email accounts through social engineering or computer intrusion techniques that cause employees to transfer funds to accounts controlled by scammers.

Trial evidence showed Okwara used the accounts to move money from at least six companies totaling $2 million.

Within days after the money was wired to his accounts, Okwara used fake and stolen identities and conducted financial transactions with the fraudulent money to hide where they came from. He would reportedly make large cash withdrawals, purchase official checks and send wires to other banks under his control.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Okwara was convicted of 27 counts of money laundering which carry a maximum of 20 years and a $500,000 fine per count. His five counts of conducting financial transactions with illegal proceeds which carry a maximum of 10 years and a $250,000 fine per count and two counts of submitting false documents to banks carry a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

He was also charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft.

A sentencing date has not been set.