Charlotte man facing multiple charges, second man wanted after chase through Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Charlotte man Wednesday on multiple charges after leading them on a dangerous chase on Highway 74 and Interstate 485.

According to investigators, deputies were dispatched to the Murphy USA gas station in Indian Trail to investigate a suspicious vehicle. A 911 caller reported that he was driving a delivery truck and was potentially being followed by two Black males in a Chevrolet SUV.

Deputies located a white Chevrolet Suburban with the two men and noticed the vehicle’s license plate had been removed. The SUV fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed after deputies approached. Deputies pursued the suspects down Highway 74 and onto Interstate 485. The pursuit eventually ended when the driver the SUV lost control and struck a car at the intersection of Providence Road and Mckee Road.

After the crash, the two suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran from deputies. The driver of the vehicle, Treyvon Lacalvin Wallace, was apprehended with the help of the victim of the traffic crash.

Wallace was charged with felony flee to elude, hit and run, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, drug paraphernalia possession, and a large number of traffic-related violations committed during the pursuit.

The second suspect was not located and has not been identified. He is described as a Black male who was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and brightly colored camouflage pants. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911, the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600.

More charges are pending and likely.