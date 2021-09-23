Charlotte man convicted of defrauding clients of more than half a million dollars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former financial representative in Charlotte was convicted Wednesday of wire and tax fraud for defrauding his clients of more than half a million dollars, federal prosecutors said.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Sampson Pearson was a representative for a financial service firm in Charlotte from 2004 to 2016 where he offered and sold life insurance products and annuities as an independent contractor.

Evidence showed Pearson used his position to defraud at least 10 people and the firm of more than $570,000 through a fraudulent loan and disbursement scheme.

Prosecutors said he would submit falsified loan applications and requests for disbursements in the victims’ names without their knowledge and approval. The financial service firm would authorize the loans and disbursements based on those fraudulent documents.

Pearson allegedly told the firm to deposit funds into an account controlled by him. He then used the funds to pay for personal expenses and to fund his lifestyle.

Evidence showed more than half of all the money Pearson had deposited into his bank account between 2011 and 2016 was money he stole from victims.

The government also found evidence that he committing tax fraud for the years 2013 through 2016, by filing fraudulent tax returns with the IRS that did not reflect his additional personal income.

A jury ultimately convicted Pearson of tax fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for using clients’ personally identifiable information to commit the wire fraud.

Prosecutors said a wire fraud charge carries a maximum term of 20 years and $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for filing a false tax return is three years in prison and a $100,000 fine. The aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory two-year sentence consecutive to any other prison term imposed.

A sentencing date had not been set.