Charlotte man charged with stealing thousands in credit card fraud

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a Lincoln County victim’s credit card, the local sheriff said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding fraudulent charges on a victim’s credit card on July 7th.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

An initial investigation revealed the charges had been discovered on July 5th and that thousands had been charged fraudulently on the card between January and July.

Charlotte resident Raekwon Long, 24, was identified as the suspect. Long was arrested following the investigation. He faces multiple charges including identity theft and was served with additional outstanding warrants for communicating threats and assault.