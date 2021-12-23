CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was charged with murder Tuesday for the death of his girlfriend’s seven-month-old child who was found responsive at a northwest Charlotte home last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police officials said officers responded to a call to assist Medic at a home on the 9600 block of Corbett Square Lane around 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 where they found the infant, Israel Williams, unconscious and unresponsive.

Medic and Charlotte firefighters started life-saving measures on the infant before they were taken to the hospital.

CMPD said officers obtained information on scene that prompted them to call for homicide and youth crime detectives.

Williams reportedly showed signs of life at the hospital and the investigation was turned over to the Youth Crime detectives.

Just after midnight on December 19, the infant’s health took a turn to for the worse and died. Homicide detectives reentered the investigation after the child’s death.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled William’s death a homicide on December 20.

22-year-old Zaki Davis, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was identified as the suspect.

Davis was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with first-degree murder.

The child’s mother has been notified of her son’s death and Davis’ arrest, police said.

The investigation into the death is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.