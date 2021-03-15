Charlotte man charged with impersonating police officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 52-year-old North Carolina man dubbed the “blue light bandit” has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

James Douglas Miller, of Charlotte, is accused of using blue lights to try to pull over cars on an interstate highway in western North Carolina, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Miller was arrested Thursday and charged with felony impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office said Miller is accused of activating blue lights to stop drivers on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County on two separate occasions between Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol policy says officers driving unmarked cars should sound their sirens along with the blue lights to signal a driver to pull over. The Sheriff’s Office said that most times, the people who have illegally placed blue lights on their cars do not have the equipment for a siren sound.

NCDOT said drivers should wait until they hear a siren to pull over. If they are still uncomfortable pulling over, drivers can activate their four-way flashers and continue at a reduced-speed until they reach a well-lit public area or call *HP and confirm you are being stopped by a trooper.