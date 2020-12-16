Charlotte man charged by federal grand jury for fraud COVID loan that resulted in $142,900

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE): A Charlotte man has been charged by a federal grand jury for submitting a fraudulent loan application for COVID-19.

Bryon Jones, 55, took part in a fraudulent scheme in April to obtain disaster-related loan benefits which resulted in the disbursement of $142,900 in June and July.

Jones used the money for personal and other unauthorized purposes and faces one count of wire fraud in relation to a disaster benefit which could give him a term of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, one count of false statements to the U.S. Small Business Association which carries a maximum 30-year prison term and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property, which carries a maximum 10-year prison term.

“At a time when our nation is grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and

businesses are struggling to cope with the impact of COVID, swindlers are seizing the opportunity to pilfer federal economic relief programs to line their own pockets,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray. “My office is working hard to ferret out criminals who try to exploit the pandemic and steal funds intended for the economic recovery of businesses and communities across the Western District.”

A warrant is out for Jones’ arrest and he was on federal supervised release at the time of the alleged offense.

“Unfortunately, we have also seen those that look to take advantage of these situations by fraudulently obtaining funds meant to help keep many of the small businesses in our local communities afloat,” Inspector in Charge Tommy D. Coke said. “The United States Postal Inspection Service will use every resource available to bring justice to those that would take advantage of this pandemic for personal gain.”

