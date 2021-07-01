Charlotte man arrested with over 5 pounds of cocaine on I-85 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies seized over five pounds of cocaine from a Charlotte man Wednesday on Interstate 85 in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 50-year-old Ladd Alteo Morrison was pulled over on I-85 North Wednesday and conducted a roadside investigation.

A drug detecting dog reportedly alerted deputies to narcotics in the truck.

Deputies said they found around 5.69 pounds of cocaine inside the truck, valued at around $100,000.

Morrison was arrested and charged with trafficking 400 grams or more of cocaine by transportation, trafficking 400 grams or more of cocaine by possession and possess with intent to sell or deliver cocaine.

Authorities said he posted a $150,000 bond and has been released from custody.

Deputies said Morrison has an extensive criminal history involving drugs and recently completed a federal supervised release after serving seven years in prison for a narcotics violation.