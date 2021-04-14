Charlotte man arrested for shooting that injured 7-year-old in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after a shooting injured a 7-year-old in Gastonia Tuesday evening, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Ware Avenue.

A 7-year-old was struck by gunfire and was taken to the Levine Children’s Hospital to be treated.

Police said Jeremy Quintrel Lewis was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No additional information was released.