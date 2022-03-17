CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte business owner is facing charges for reportedly selling stolen iPhones and other electronic devices overseas, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King.

Prosecutors said 45-year-old Rami Mhana was the owner of Wireless City Fashions Inc. and Protocal Business Group Inc. in northwest Charlotte.

The indictment accused Mhana of buying hundreds of fraudulently obtained iPhones and other electronics and selling them overseas from at least May 2017 through October 2019.

The phones were allegedly sold and shipped to the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.

According to the indictment, Mhana knew the devices were stolen or was “willfully blind to the fact.”

Prosecutors said Mhana got the stolen phones from multiple “boosters” who steal products and sell them for profit.

Wireless City and Protocol were known to the boosters as places they could sell the stolen electronics for cash with no questions asked, the indictment alleged. Mhana allegedly gave his employees with a price list of how much they should pay for the products, but he generally paid more for new or unlocked devices.

Prosecutors said he sold thousands of dollars in stolen phones and devices to overseas buyers.

If convicted, Mhana faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of transportation of stolen goods.