One injured after Charlotte fire truck, 2 passenger vehicles struck by bullets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte Fire Department truck and two passenger vehicles were struck by bullets Monday morning in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said the shooting happened shortly after 9:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 near the intersection of Clanton Road and Barringer Drive.

One occupant of the passenger vehicle was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No one with @CharlotteFD was injured. https://t.co/qER6smgUQx — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 7, 2020

As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police got to the scene, officers located a Charlotte Fire Department firetruck and a Jeep Cherokee which had been struck by gunfire.

One person from the Jeep was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No firefighters were injured, authorities said.

According to police, the suspect was traveling on foot and fled the scene. CMPD’s Canine Unit, Aviation Unit, and Real-Time Crime Center assisted in a search for the suspect; however, no suspect was located.

As CMPD was investigating, detectives learned a third, occupied vehicle was also struck by gunfire. None of the occupants in that vehicle were injured, they said.

Detectives do not believe this case is an act of random violence; however, detectives do not believe the CFD firetruck was the intended target. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

