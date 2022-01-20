Charlotte Fire Captain accused of assaulting wife and 17-year-old son

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte Fire Captain has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested this week for assaulting his wife and 17-year-old son, according to CMPD.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, officers were called to a home located on Tarlton Drive in reference to a domestic assault taking place.

As officers got to the scene, they were able to speak with each family member involved. CMPD officers learned Vincent Wolfe had attacked his wife and 17-year-old son. He was quickly placed under arrest.

Crime Scene was called out to take photographs and collect physical evidence, CMPD said.

Wolfe, who has been employed with the Charlotte Fire Department since February 2003 and was assigned to Station 32 as a Captain, has been charged with assault on a female and assault on a minor, police said.

Wolfe has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the CFD internal investigation.

Statement from Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson:

“Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards on and off duty and will be held accountable when they fail to do so.

I am disappointed by the charges against our firefighter. This does not represent or reflect our values as a Department.”

Wolfe was being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail at the time of this report. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.