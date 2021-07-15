Charlotte FD: House fire intentionally set; estimated $50,000 in damages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A house fire that broke out Thursday evening in northwest Charlotte was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire broke out Thursday, July 15, at a vacant house located in the 3200 block of Tuckaseegee Road.

According to Charlotte Fire, a total of 27 firefighters responded to the scene with two of those firefighters suffering minor burns to their hands and neck.

3200 Block of Tuckaseegee Rd

Firefighters said this incident marked the second time emergency crews responded to this address within the last few weeks. They said homeless people were staying at this residence.

The fire was determined to be intentionally set with an estimated $50,000 in damages. No charges have been filed yet, Charlotte Fire said.