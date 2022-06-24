CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte doctor is facing numerous charges for her alleged role in a medical equipment scheme that defrauded federal benefits programs of more than $11 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the indictment, Dr. Sudipta Mazumder, 46, was working as an independent contractor for a Deleware-based telemedicine company in 2019 and 2020.

Mazumder is accused of signing fraudulent orders for medically unnecessary knee braces that resulted in the submission of thousands of fraudulent reimbursement claims to Medicare and TRICARE.

The claims totaled $11,436,873, prosecutors said. The indictment claims Mazumder falsely said that she performed medical examinations of Medicare and TRICARE beneficiaries and certified that the braces were medically necessary.

Officials said Mazumder never examined those beneficiaries, and instead, had little or no interaction with them.

The doctor reportedly received the unsigned orders for the beneficiaries, signed them and then returned them to the telemedicine company in exchange for $20 each.

Mazumder was charged with one count of healthcare fraud and six counts of false statements relating to healthcare matters.

If convicted, the doctor could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for her health care fraud charge. She could also face a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of her charges of making false statements relating to healthcare matters.

She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on July 12.