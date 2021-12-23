CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are asking for help identifying “persons of interest” in the death of a 46-year-old man shot to death in a strip mall near South End last week, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident near the 3500 block of S. Tryon St. and Clanton Road around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr. was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, authorities released photos of several persons of interest they are attempting to identify and locate.

Police said there are currently no warrants on file for the people in question.

Anyone who sees or recognizes any of these people are asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.