Charlotte detectives investigating homicide in Steele Creek neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating a homicide in a Steele Creek neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly after 12:18 p.m. Thursday, May 27, CMPD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 9900 block of Barrands Lane.

As officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased man with apparent signs of a traumatic injury. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene by the responding officers, CMPD said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.