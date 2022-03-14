CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Candidates from the Republican Slate, for the Charlotte City Council, are taking action to help protect CATS bus drivers.

The charge was led by sitting Council Member Tariq Bokhari. Bokhari, along with other republican candidates, worked with local engineering, design, and manufacturing companies to build a wrap-around bulletproof enclosure that can be installed into the cockpits of CATS busses.

The concern for bus driver safety came to a head recently, when Ethan Rivera was shot while driving a CATS bus in Uptown last month.

“We sat down and we heard the pleas from Big Red,” said Tariq Bokhari, Charlotte City Council Member. “We heard them talk to us on city council, the Monday before last saying that two shootings in such a short period of time, one death. We need public safety controls in place to be able to do this.”

Rex and Ashley Carricker, owners of Queen City Engineering and Design, were given a little less than a week to help with the design and construction of this fully bulletproof enclosure. The cost of the first prototype is less than $5,000 dollars, which was paid for out of Bokhari’s campaign account.

“For the past two years, we’ve been making driver barriers for transportation agencies across the country. So it came to us because this was in our wheelhouse. We just needed to adapt what we’re currently doing to make sure this project worked for what Tariq wanted to do,” said Carricker.

The Republican Slate for Charlotte City Council is meeting once a week to strategize ways to solve problems in our community. Bokhari said they are working as a “start-up” to bring change rather than talk about it. They are donating their first bulletproof enclosure to CATS and waiting to hear back on whether or not CATS wants to implement them into their 323 bus fleet.