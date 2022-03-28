CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte city leaders are changing the way they enforce certain crimes. These changes stem from North Carolina’s criminal justice reform package passed last year.

2020 put criminal justice reform in the spotlight after a now-fired Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd sparking worldwide protests. Latarcia Barnes, Interim Chair of Criminal Justice and Sociology at Livingstone College says the changes are overdue.

“Any change is a step in the right direction,” Barnes said. “I think that it’s because we can’t continue to go the way that we’re going.”

North Carolina leaders passed a criminal justice reform package last year which gave cities overarching guidelines to address longstanding flaws in the system.

As a part of the reform effort, state leaders asked each city to take a closer look at the codes. In Charlotte, out of the more than 1000 codes on the books, the majority will no longer be enforced criminally. Patrick Baker, Charlotte City Attorney says some of the codes that will not be criminally enforced include land use, street vendors, and taxis.

“When you hear we’re going to stop criminally enforcing something, some people are hearing that we’re no longer enforcing the particular ordinance, and that has never been the case,” Baker said. “There’s civil enforcement and criminal enforcement.”

Baker says city leaders will continue to criminally enforce shootings, animal abuse, and noise violations to name a few. He says the changes will bring Charlotte to compliance with state laws.

Statewide criminal justice reform laws also touch on police accountability and diversity in the force. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says recruiters are already working to make the demographics of the department match the demographics of the community.

“We’re making some progress,” Chief Jennings said. “We’ve been able to hire more Latino officers over the last couple of years, but we still have a lot of work to do and we’re going to continue that until we get to that level and exceed that level.”

For effective reform, Barnes hopes lawmakers connect with the police and get community input to focus on better training for officers.

“You have to get buy-in from everybody for effective change so that our law enforcement officers can be safe so that the community can be safe and feel that law enforcement is here to help and not hurt,” Barnes said.

Chief Jennings says the department works with HBCUs and Latino news outlets to try to get the word out about open positions in the department.