Charlotte ‘Bloods’ gang member gets 13+ years for drug trafficking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man who is a known member of the ‘Bloods’ gang has been sentenced on Tuesday to more than 13 years for drug trafficking. The announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of North Carolina.

Robert McClinton, 32, of Charlotte, is a member of the United Blood Nation. He had previously been sentenced to more than three years on other drug-related charges.

In 2019, CMPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop while McClinton was on supervised release from the original charges. McClinton tried to flee and a chase began. Ultimately, he was caught, arrested, and numerous drugs were seized, according to the police report.

McClinton was placed in a federal facility after being convicted of drug-related charges involving cocaine and crack cocaine. McClinton received an additional two years by the judge for violating his supervised release.

The FBI, CMPD, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were all involved in this case.