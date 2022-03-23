CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A retail racketeering ring busted. CMPD said Home Depot investigators identified someone continually stealing from their stores, and their tip resulted in six people behind bars.

Police said retail theft is a huge problem for big box stores and the community.

“The individuals that are committing these crimes don’t care,” said CMPD Detective Anthony Finocchio. “Why? They’ve been arrested 150 times. It’s risk-reward.”

The frustration is clear. An influx in retail racketeering caused CMPD to launch a task force in 2019.

“This isn’t just about shoplifting,” Finocchio said. “This is a big, big business and they’ll do anything it takes to make money.”

They said thieves steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in items at stores like Lowes and Home Depot and sell tools at a premium on sites like Facebook marketplace or Offerup.

“You know it’s stolen when it’s cheap,” said Tom Picard, a general superintendent for a general contractor.

In a recent operation, four agencies arrested six people believed to be in a retail theft crime ring. Police said Steven Vanderburg stole $250,000-$300,000 of tools from Home Depot and Lowes and, along with his accomplices, sold them online at a discounted rate. During a search warrant, authorities found $82,000 in cash, $50,000 worth of new tools and seized three vehicles.

The problem goes much deeper than thefts from big box stores, however.

“Every weekend we hold our breath because we know there’s going to be materials stolen from our sites,” said Jacob Brewer, Project Manager at KO Construction, “and they’re turning around and selling it online [at] Facebook Marketplace, stuff like that.”

Those in the construction industry said they constantly struggle with thefts straight from their sites.

“I’ve seen them coming to job sites in the past trying to sell equipment off the back of trucks,” said Picard. “We don’t allow that. We kick them off the site.”

With Charlotte growing at a rapid pace, they’re worried the problem is too big to tackle.

“It’s frustrating,” a painter told Queen City News, “because you work a lot and someone just comes and takes it.”

The Home Depot released a statement to Queen City News after the arrests:

“As organized retail crime has grown, online marketplaces have made it increasingly easy to sell stolen products anonymously and with little oversight. We’re grateful for the continued partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and its Organized Retail Crime Task Force that recognize the significant impact these crimes have on our communities.”

Below is information on each suspect and their charges:

Steven Vanderburg, DOB 08/19/1988 charged with 2 counts Organized Retail Theft > $20,000, Continuing a Criminal Enterprise, 12 counts Obtaining Property by False Pretense, and Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods

Cheri Danielle Taylor, DOB 05/31/1993 charged with 2 counts of Organized Retail Theft > $20,000.00.

Emilio Reyes Sanchez, DOB 01/05/1981 charged with one count of Organized Retail Theft > $1500

Cesar Calixto-Navarro, DOB 09/15/1983 charged with one count of Organized Retail Theft > $1500

Dhruv Desai, DOB 11/26/1984 charged with one count of Organized Retail Theft >$1500

Amy McMahan, DOB 03/07/1975 charged with one count of Organized Retail Theft > $1500