Charlotte Amazon employee pleads guilty to stealing more than $273,000 in items from warehouse

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Amazon employee has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court for stealing merchandise from his workplace worth over $273,000.

According to plea documents and Friday’s hearing, 27-year-old Douglas Wright Jr. executed a scheme from June 2020 to September 2021 to defraud Amazon by stealing merchandise from the company’s warehouse.

During the crime, Wright was employed as an operations manager at the Amazon warehouse in Charlotte. Court records show that Wright misused his access to the company’s computers to target certain merchandise such as computer parts, internal hard drives, processors, and graphics processing units and shipped those items from the warehouse to his home address.

Wright admitted in court Friday that he sold the stolen merchandise for profit to a computer wholesale company in California.

Wright faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not yet been set.