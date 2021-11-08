CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight incident at the Detention Center Central on East 4th Street where a detention officer was assaulted by inmates.

According to investigators, the incident happened just after midnight when Officer NaQuan Claire saw several residents playing cards during a housing unit tour and directed them to stop playing cards and return to their cells.

Montico Peoples (Source: MCSO)

Investigators say resident Montico Peoples made a verbal threat toward Officer Claire and four other residents began to crowd him. Officer Claire reportedly called for backup when another resident made a threat toward Officer Claire and Officer Claire hit one of the residents. After that, a fight ensued and Detention Sgt. A. Middleton and Detention Officer T. Knight responded to break up the fight causing the residents to disperse.

Officer Claire was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the fight and was subsequently released.

All of the residents involved were identified and the Sheriff’s Office plans to seek additional criminal charges against those responsible for the fight.