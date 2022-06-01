RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh family says someone drove away with their vacation home, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video from Saturday afternoon shows a white pickup truck with ladder racks on top driving off with the 34-foot camper in tow.

Kalan Browne says the camper belongs to her and her husband, and they enjoy traveling with their 5-year-old daughter.

The family said they store the camper behind a locked fence in an area off Capital Blvd. in Wake County.

“One of our friends, he owns a truck shop nearby, he got to work this morning he noticed it wasn’t there,” Browne recalled. “I literally thought it was a joke.”

Then, she saw the surveillance video taken Saturday afternoon. According to timestamps on the video, at 3:48 p.m. you see a white pickup with black ladder racks parked outside the gate where the camper is kept. Three minutes later the truck leaves.

“He comes back out, I guess realizing he can’t hook that specific hitch to his truck,” Browne speculated.

At 4:16 p.m., the truck returns, and just about ten minutes later, it pulls out again—this time with the camper in tow.

“Really, I just don’t understand how anybody could let alone steal, but something that massive,” Browne said.

For the Browne family, the camper is more than a vehicle, it’s like a second home, filled with furniture, bedding, and everything they need on a trip, like the beach vacation they were supposed to take in June.

“There’s still other sentimental stuff as well, you know pictures and things,” Browne added.

The camper is a 2017 Grand Design Reflection. The Browne family asks anyone who sees it on the road, at a campsite, or up for sale, to call the Wake County Sheriff’s office at 919-856-6900.