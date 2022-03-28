PLAZA MIDWOOD (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating and area business owners are concerned after two shootings happened within a 24-hour period at the corner of Pecan Avenue and Central Avenue.

One of them happened at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, down the street on Central and sent people running for their lives.

Surveillance footage shows people scattering down Central Avenue after witnesses said someone fired shots on the busy stretch in Plaza Midwood.

That shooting, along with another that happened just hours earlier down the road, has business owners perplexed.

“We just don’t get violence here,” said partner at the Smooth Monkey, Grant Davidson. “It’s just not a thing in Plaza Midwood.”

According to CMPD, the other shooting happened in the parking lot of Diamond Restaurant. The business was closed when police say they started getting calls about a shooting.

One of the calls came from Madley Larosa, “I was in my car and I was just sitting in my car on my phone and I heard gunshots,” she said, “and I didn’t see anything because it was behind me, but there were two girls in front of me that looked back and they just started running and so I drove away and I called the cops.”

On Monday, CMPD investigators were back out at the scene trying to piece it all together. The owner tells Queen City News a surveillance camera that points directly at the spot where the suspect was standing wasn’t working over the weekend. Officers found shell casings on the ground. While some say they heard shots, others have said they didn’t hear a thing.

“Two guys who were at the bar next door,” Davidson said, “and were there until the bar closed down heard nothing. Zero shots.”

The police report states one Subaru Forester got hit by a bullet, but no people were hurt.

One business owner tells Queen City News he’s already in talks with CMPD to see how they can ramp up security in the area.

These shootings remain under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.