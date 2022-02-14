CATS bus driver shot and killed in road rage fit in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “When CATS bus operator, Ethan Rivera, clocked in for his shift on Friday, February 11, no one knew it would be his last,” CATS CEO John Lewis said in a news conference Monday.

Family and friends describe him as an extremely hard worker, a great man, and father. 41-year-old Ethan Rivera’s smile, they say, would brighten up any room.

Now, however, his death is leaving an unimaginable void.

“No words can express the depth of this tragedy and the impact it will have on Ethan, his family, his friends, and the CATS family,” Lewis said.

Police revealed someone shot and killed the CATS bus driver following a road rage incident Friday night around 9:30 in uptown Charlotte. While police work to get pictures and video of what happened, they expressed concern with what appears to be a violent trend on Queen City streets.

“Four of our six aggravated assaults in the central division, including the homicide of Mr. Rivera, have been the result of road rage,” said CMPD Captain Brad Koch.

From 2020 to 2021, CMPD has seen a 10 percent increase in road rage incidents in Charlotte.

“Violence in regard to our bus operators is not a new issue,” Lewis said. “It’s not a new issue for CATS and it’s not a new issue for public transit.”

CATS has barriers as an added layer of protection for drivers, but even those can’t protect against bullets.

Lewis said Rivera worked for the transit system for a year. They’re in contact with his family to see what kind of support they can offer.

“Safety of our operators and our passengers is our number one priority,” he said.