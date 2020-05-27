Police: CATS bus driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A CATS bus driver has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-crash Tuesday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 in the 5000 block of N. Tryon Street.

According to police, Michael Skelton Jr.,58, was at the bus stop on N. Tryon Street when he was struck by CATS bus number 1079. The bus arrived at the stop around 11:18 a.m.

RELATED: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in northeast Charlotte, police say

Officers said Skelton had reportedly tried to get the driver of the CATS bus to stop and was struck. The driver of the bus, Luis Manuel Garcia, then drove away from the scene without providing aid.

Skelton was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Speed and impairment are not contributing factors for Garcia. Impairment is suspected for Skelton and test results are pending, police said. Garcia has been charged with felony hit-and-run.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning this investigation, should contact Detective Crum at 704-432-2169 Ext# 4 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.