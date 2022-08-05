They are reportedly giving out names of Catawba County deputies, saying they “will arrest you if you do not pay.”

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies are warning the public of a jury duty scam in Catawba County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the scam involves callers asking for money on green dot cards.

They are reportedly giving out names of Catawba County deputies, saying they “will arrest you if you do not pay.”

Officials urge the public not to give any money to these scammers, hang up the phone immediately, and block the number.

Investigators are continuing to look into the matter.

With any information or questions regarding these calls, call (828) 465-0671.