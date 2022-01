MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Maiden man was arrested Friday on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Maiden Police Department.

Police said investigators received information that 20-year-old Gavin Matthews was suspected to be in possession of child pornography.

Matthews was arrested and charged with five felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case remains under investigation. Police said additional charges against Matthews are possible.