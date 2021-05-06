Carolina Place Mall shooting suspects released from hospital, arrested

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The two men accused of shooting each other at Carolina Place Mall Saturday have been released from the hospital and arrested, authorities confirmed.

According to the Pineville Police Department, Kevion Harris, 32, and Jamie Williams, 24, were identified as the suspects in the shooting.

Kevion Harris and Jamie Williams (left to right)

Police responded to reports of gunshots around 5 p.m. on Saturday and several witnesses told FOX 46 they heard seven or eight rounds go off somewhere near the food court.

Both men were injured. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Another showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later.

Both Harris and Williams were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. Williams was also charged with injury to personal property

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with more information is encouraged to contact police at 704-889-2231.