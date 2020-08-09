Carjacking victim says he was held at gunpoint

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte police are searching for a suspect in a carjacking that occurred on Sunday in northeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to calls regarding a carjacking around 8800 Cliff Cameron Drive at 3 p.m. A victim told CMPD a suspect armed with a gun stole his vehicle.

Charlotte police received reports that the vehicle was seen on Nations Ford Road, but that turned out to be false.

This remains an active investigation and a search for the suspect as well as the vehicle is still underway.

