Carjacking victim says he was held at gunpoint

Charlotte police are searching for a suspect in a carjacking that occurred on Sunday in northeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to calls regarding a carjacking around 8800 Cliff Cameron Drive at 3 p.m. A victim told CMPD a suspect armed with a gun stole his vehicle.

Charlotte police received reports that the vehicle was seen on Nations Ford Road, but that turned out to be false.

This remains an active investigation and a search for the suspect as well as the vehicle is still underway.

